Importance of safeguarding maritime interests highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla highlighted the importance of safeguarding maritime interests, projecting power in the Indo-Pacific and ensuring economic security.

Speaking at the ICC Defence Start Up and Autonomous Systems Summit, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla stated that modernisation through domestic defence manufacturing helps in achieving strategic autonomy.

In his address, G Satheesh Reddy, president of Aeronautical Society of India, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh, Member National Security Advisory Board, spoke about the ability of the Andhra Pradesh government to enhance the defence manufacturing capability of the country.

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman of ICC National Expert Committee on Defence, Aerospace and Space, CMD of Garden Reach Ship Builders and Engineers ltd (GRSE) stressed on leveraging the innovative capabiities of MSMEs and startups to boost the modernisation of the defence manufacturing sector.

In his welcome address, Dr Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce, appreciated the government’s efforts of indigenisation of the defence manufacturing sectors through Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Cdr Gautam Nanda, co-chair of ICC National Committee of Defence, Aerospace and Space also spoke. The summit witnessed the release of a report titled ‘Defence Production Powering Industrial Growth’.

It also included a support desk to cater to the needs of the MSMEs and start-ups.