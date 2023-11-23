  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Importance of safety standards in chemical industry stressed

Expert speaking at the guest lecture held at Government Institute of Chemical Engineering in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
x

Expert speaking at the guest lecture held at Government Institute of Chemical Engineering in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday 

Highlights

Ex-official of steel plant says many accidents can be prevented and damage to property and environment avoided by following safety norms

Visakhapatnam: Chemical safety with case studies and relevant safety guidelines should be followed in order to prevent any untoward accident in industries, said A A Girinathan, general manager (project safety) (Retd) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

At the guest lecture organised by the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), he said by following safety norms, several accidents could be prevented and damage to property and environment avoided.

Explaining the significance of following safety standards in industries, Girinathan underlined the need to strengthen the monitoring mechanism in industries.

The session was held for the final year students of chemical engineering at the institution.

Later, the students interacted with the industry expert, faculty and clarified their doubts related to safety.

The guest lecture was held in the presence of principal of GICE K V Ramana, head of chemical engineering department BV Lakshmana Rao and faculty member A Varahalu, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X