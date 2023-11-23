Importance of safety standards in chemical industry stressed

Visakhapatnam: Chemical safety with case studies and relevant safety guidelines should be followed in order to prevent any untoward accident in industries, said A A Girinathan, general manager (project safety) (Retd) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

At the guest lecture organised by the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), he said by following safety norms, several accidents could be prevented and damage to property and environment avoided.

Explaining the significance of following safety standards in industries, Girinathan underlined the need to strengthen the monitoring mechanism in industries.

The session was held for the final year students of chemical engineering at the institution.

Later, the students interacted with the industry expert, faculty and clarified their doubts related to safety.

The guest lecture was held in the presence of principal of GICE K V Ramana, head of chemical engineering department BV Lakshmana Rao and faculty member A Varahalu, among others.