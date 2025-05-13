Importance of thalassemia screening stressed

Kurnool: District Nodal Officer Dr Raghu conducted a surprise inspection of the mobile medical camp held at Panchalingala village, under the jurisdiction of the Tandrapadu Primary Health Centre, on Monday. The outreach programme, organised as part of the regular rural healthcare initiatives, saw enthusiastic participation from medical professionals and local health workers.

Addressing the gathering after the inspection, Dr Raghu highlighted the importance of creating awareness about thalassemia, a hereditary genetic blood disorder. He explained that thalassemia is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition that is passed from parents to children through genes. “It is crucial for individuals from families affected by thalassemia to undergo mandatory screening before marriage to prevent transmission of the disorder to future generations,” he stressed.

Dr Raghu elaborated on the symptoms commonly seen in thalassemia patients, which include chronic anaemia leading to fatigue, weakness, swelling in various parts of the body, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhoea, and respiratory complications. He emphasized the need for early diagnosis, continuous medical management, and genetic counselling to mitigate the impact of the disease.

The District Nodal Officer also appreciated the efforts of the medical team and healthcare workers engaged in delivering services in remote areas through such mobile health camps.

He noted that outreach activities of this nature play a vital role in bringing essential healthcare services to underserved populations, while simultaneously raising awareness on critical health issues.

The medical camp was actively supported by Dr Manjusha and other dedicated healthcare staff, including health workers Sheela and Venugopal, ASHA workers, and projectionist Khaleel, who all contributed towards the smooth conduct of the event. A variety of medical services, consultations, and health education sessions were provided to the villagers as part of the programme.

The visit concluded with Dr Raghu encouraging both health workers and the community to remain vigilant about hereditary diseases and to prioritise preventive healthcare measures, especially in rural settings.