Impressive cultural acts mark Bhogi celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Special floral decoration marked Bhogi and Sankranti festivities celebrated at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Monday. Devasthanam Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao launched the celebrations along with officials and priests that included performance of special rituals.

Reflecting Telugu culture and rural life, impressive cultural programmes were performed at the shrine, including Gobbemmalu, ‘doo doo Basavanna,’ ‘Jangadevara,’ Kommadasari, Haridasu, Gangireddulu and Kolatam dance by teams of artisans.

Speaking on the occasion, the Devasthanam EO said that Telugu culture is reflected during Sankranti and underlined the need to respect Hindu tradition and culture. In the evening Goda Devi Kalyanam was performed with devotional fervour. Thousands of devotees took part in the Bhogi celebrations.

Meanwhile, at Andhra University Engineering College grounds, Bhogi was celebrated in a grand manner. Organised by ‘GVL Maha Sankranti Sambaralu’, the celebrations saw actor Sai Kumar and his wife participating as special guests.

Former Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao along with others encouraged people to visit the grounds and celebrate Sankranti. The festive atmosphere at the venue witnessed encouraging response from various quarters.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at her residence in Nakkapalli mandal, Ankapalli MP CM Ramesh at Anakapalli, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao at Gajuwaka party office and Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA at Jagadamba junction celebrated the festival in a grand way.

A number of institutions organised Sankranti festival celebrations involving fun and entertainment.