Improve leadership qualities to lead nation: Venkaiah Naidu

Guntur: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu stressed on value-based education, significance of discipline, commitment and hard work to come up in life. He addressed a meeting held on the occasion of diamond jubilee celebrations of Patibandla Seetharamaiah High school in Guntur on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-President expressed confidence that the New Education Policy would be useful to the students. He said, "In order to develop the country we have to lay strong foundation for students. Education moulds the individuality of the student and makes him/her useful person for society. Teachers play a very important role in moulding the students as useful citizens. Stating that mere study to get marks and certificates is not useful, he stressed on the need to improve leadership qualities of students and mould them to lead the country. He also explained the need to improve skills of the students and to promote patriotism.

Expressing serious concern over deteriorating values in the society, he said that the leaders are dividing the society on communal basis which is not good.

Venkaiah Naidu questioned, "If leaders are hurling chairs, breaking mikes and use foul language in Assembly and Parliament and are involved in corruption cases, who will guide the youth in the country." He stressed on the need to encourage discipline and work for society.

He said he wants to see India as a strong, happy and prosperous nation.

He assured the students that he will do his best till his last breath. The Vice-President said that if he gets higher post, he cannot mingle with people, but he wants to move freely with people.