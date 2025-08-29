In a relief to farmers, AP receives urea a week early

Amaravati: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu announced here on Thursday that the state has received an early consignment of 10,350 metric tonnes (MT) urea, bringing welcome relief to farmers. The supply, which arrived at Gangavaram Port, was originally scheduled to be delivered a week later on September 6.

Atchannaidu said in a statement that the swift action was a result of recent discussions with the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilizers and the proactive initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The minister expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for its timely response to the state’s request.

The consignment was imported through Indian Potash Limited (IPL). Following its arrival, minister Atchannaidu has directed agriculture commissioner Dilli Rao to distribute the urea on a war-footing basis to districts with immediate crop requirements. The commissioner was instructed to ensure the distribution is scientifically assessed and strictly supervised by agricultural officials.

Looking ahead, Minister Atchannaidu assured farmers that there is no need to worry about urea availability for the current kharif season. He shared that the Centre has committed to another consignment of at least 25,000 metric tonnes of urea, which is expected to arrive at Kakinada Port in the first week of September.

The minister also urged farmers to purchase urea only for their immediate needs and to avoid storing it for the upcoming rabi season. He reiterated that the state government has increased enforcement efforts to prevent the diversion of fertilizers, black marketing, and sales at inflated prices.