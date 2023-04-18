Inavolu: Entrance test for admissions begins at VIT-AP University campus

Inavolu (Guntur dist) : Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2023 began at VIT-AP campus, Amaravati on Monday, said VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy. VITEEE, the computer-based entrance exam is conducted every year for admission to B Tech programmes offered at VIT's Vellore campus, Chennai campus, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) campus, and Bhopal campus.

Deputy Director (Admissions) Dr John Pradeep said that VITEEE commences on April 17 and remains open for B Tech aspirants till April 23. The test is being conducted in three sessions daily from 9 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Muduganti said that students from 125 cities nationally and four cities abroad will appear for the online entrance examination. The results will be available tentatively on April 26 at www.vit.ac.in and on the same day online counselling will commence.

Applicants within 1 lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the online counselling for admission to B Tech programmes tentatively scheduled from April 26 to June 14. The rank-wise counselling schedule is: Phase 1 for ranks 1-20,000 from April 26 to 30; Phase-2 for ranks 20,001 -45,000 from May 9 to 11; Phase-3 for ranks 45,001- 70,000 from May 20 to 22; Phase 4 for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 from May 31 to June 2. Applicants who secured more than 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. For these students phase five counseling will be conducted from June 12 to 14. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of August 2023.