Incessant rains bring joy to farmers

Nellore: Three days of incessant rains across the district has brought cheers to the farmers as almost all water bodies are brimming over and started ploughing from Friday.

According to official sources, water level in Somasila reservoir, which stood at about just 30 tmcft 10 days ago, has now increased to 63 tmcft. Similarly, Kandaleru reservoir maintaining more than 25 tmcft and Sarvepalle and Kanigiri reservoirs are flowing at full reservoir level, which made the farmers assure of having sufficient water for agriculture operations in the coming crop seasons.

More than 50 per cent of tanks are brimming over and farmers are planning to cultivate around 8.5 lakh acres during Rabi season, which began from October 15 in the district. After about a decade, the district is witnessing maximum levels in all water sources and the district administration is planning to conduct Irrigation Advisory Board meeting in November first week.

The district administration is expecting more inflows from Penna river tributaries like Kundu, Papagni, Sgeleru in to Somasila reservoir.

District Collector O Anand said, “Right now there is no danger with the excess of inflows, which is around 25,000 cusecs of water into Somalila reservoir. But water will be released as a precautionary measure and also to fil Kandaleru reservoir, which has 40 tmc storage capacity.”

He further informed that there is a possibility of receiving copious inflows from upper catchment areas as heavy rains are most common to occur in November month and Somasila reservoir may reach to its full capacity of 78 tmcft in the coming days.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani said that about 5.5 lakh acres are being cultivated under the reservoirs and tanks during Rabi season in the district. Paddy would be cultivated in 4.5 lakh acres and Bengal gram, black gram, red gram and other commercial crops would be taken up in the remaining one lakh acres.

When questioned about standing Kharef crop (Yedagaru), she replied that harvesting of almost all crops was completed except very few areas. While speaking with The Hans India reporter, Pasupuleti Munikishore, a farmer from Podalakuru mandal, expressed happy over the heavy rainfall. He said that farmers of dry land areas have already started ploughing and seeding following more than sufficient water in tanks. Earlier, we have to wait for the officials to release water, he added. But now, there is no such problem since 75 per cent of tanks in Podalakuru mandal are overflowing, he said.

Munikishore is hoping to secure rich yield, who is cultivating black gram, green gram and red gram in his five acres.