Include Somiredddy Chandramohan Reddys name in FIR: YSRCP

Nellore: Locals and YSRCP leaders of Muthukur mandal on Monday handed over a representation to District Collector appealing him to include TDP senior leader Somiredddy Chandramohan Reddys' name as an accused in the FIR for approving works of second ash pond of Genco plant at Nelaturu in Muthukur mandal and for allocating works worth Rs 56 crore on nomination basis.

It may be recalled that recently the High Court directed the police to file FIR on irregularities in second ash pond works of Genco plant at Nelaturu in Muthukur mandal and for allocating works worth Rs 56 crore on the nomination basis.

In the light of court directions, the YSRCP leaders have handed over a representation to the Collector. They alleged that former Minister Somireddy was behind the irregularities and his role in allocation of works should be revealed for protecting the innocent officials, who are being made scapegoats.

Meanwhile, TDP MLC Beeda Ravi Chandra on Monday dared the ruling YSRCP for probe into alleged irregularities in the second ash pond construction.

He said the government can conduct probe on the involvement of Tata Group or Genco for any irregularities in the ash pond-1 and subsequent works in Muthukur.