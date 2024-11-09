Incubation centre to support startup culture

Visakhapatnam: The incumbent chief executive officer of Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University Incubation Hub (a hub) Ravi Eswarapu and Subham Safety Solutions CEO Pratik Singhi said that students should explore startup options and grow as entrepreneurs.

To bring out the hidden creativity among the youth and groom them as aspiring entrepreneurs, an incubation centre was set up at the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) Business School. Speaking on the occasion, Eswarapu and Pratik said that the young businessmen will get adequate support through the centre.

Sheikh Mohammad Abibullah, a student, has made a special contribution to the setting up of the centre, they informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammad said that the ‘T Hub’ in Telangana is the biggest in Asia and the guest faculty members from there would guide students at the centre.

Further, Sheikh Mohammad said that there will be opportunities to get loans and attract investments due to incubation centres.

IIAM Independent Director PM Balaji and professor Ramya Bhavani were present.