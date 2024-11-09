  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Incubation centre to support startup culture

Incubation centre to support startup culture
x
Highlights

The incumbent chief executive officer of Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University Incubation Hub (a hub) Ravi Eswarapu and Subham Safety Solutions CEO Pratik Singhi said that students should explore startup options and grow as entrepreneurs.

Visakhapatnam: The incumbent chief executive officer of Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University Incubation Hub (a hub) Ravi Eswarapu and Subham Safety Solutions CEO Pratik Singhi said that students should explore startup options and grow as entrepreneurs.

To bring out the hidden creativity among the youth and groom them as aspiring entrepreneurs, an incubation centre was set up at the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) Business School. Speaking on the occasion, Eswarapu and Pratik said that the young businessmen will get adequate support through the centre.

Sheikh Mohammad Abibullah, a student, has made a special contribution to the setting up of the centre, they informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammad said that the ‘T Hub’ in Telangana is the biggest in Asia and the guest faculty members from there would guide students at the centre.

Further, Sheikh Mohammad said that there will be opportunities to get loans and attract investments due to incubation centres.

IIAM Independent Director PM Balaji and professor Ramya Bhavani were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick