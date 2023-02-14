Incubation programme for agri entrepreneurs begins

Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University's (ANGRAU) Agri Business Incubator funded by RKVY-RAFTAAR scheme of Ministry of Agriculture and established at Regional Agricultural Research station (RARS) has launched two months internship / incubation programme for agri entrepreneurs of 5th cohort.

At a programme held at RARS, Tirupati on Monday, Associate Director of Research Dr C Ramana, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Registrar Prof N Rajani and Associate Dean of SV Agricultural College Dr G Prabhakar Reddy took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr C Ramana asked them to utilise the technical as well as infrastructural resources to the extent possible apart from a two months mentoring programme. Dr P Bala Hussain Reddy, Principal Investigator & CEO of ANGRAU Agri Business Incubator, explained the journey of promotion of Agri start-ups since the establishment from 2019 to till date by the incubator.

Prof Rajani applauded the two flagship programmes of ANGRAU Agri business incubator and urged the aspiring entrepreneurs to use the two months mentoring programme to enhance their business skills and initiate Agri start-ups with the financial grant released under the programme. Associate Dean Dr G Prabhakar Reddy appreciated the role of ANGRAU incubator in promoting Agri-startup ecosystem in the State besides catering to the needs of entrepreneurs of neighbouring States. About 30 entrepreneurs from AP, Telangana State, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and Maharashtra, team of Agri business incubator Dr M Naresh Reddy, Lakshmi Thulasi, Santosh, Ramadevi and scientists of RARS participated.