Independence Day 2023: YS Jagan hoists National Flag in Vijayawada

The Independence Day celebrations have begun at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the national flag during the event and received the salute of the armed forces as a mark of respect and honor. The celebrations were held to commemorate the 77th independence day.





Addressing on the occasion, YS Jagan said that the country has made significant progress in various sectors including agriculture, industry, and services in the last 76 years. The chief minister recalled the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for the independence India.

Highlighting the YSRCP government's governance, the Chief Minister said that they have successfully implemented the concept of village self-governance through the establishment of village secretariats and RBK centers. He said that they have eliminated the need for people to visit various government offices as all services are now provided at their doorstep through village secretariat.

"We have introduced changes and implemented initiatives that previous governments failed to do. Our welfare schemes are now named after elder sisters, ensuring that they reach the intended beneficiaries without any discrimination or bribery. We have directly allocated 2.31 lakh crores to the people, benefiting them directly," he said.

Ys Jagan said that the through the establishment of village secretariats, village clinics, digital libraries, and the implementation of the village and ward secretariat system, we have given meaning to village self-governance, bringing services and administration closer to the people.







