India global leader in disaster mgmt: Shah

Kondapavuluru(Krishna Dist): Backed by resilient infrastructure in the area of disaster management, India has emerged as a global leader in the sector by adopting a 'zero casualty' goal during calamities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

He was addressing a gathering on the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district, after inaugurating the National Institute of Disaster Management's (NIDM) southern campus and the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada, along with inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects worth approximately Rs 220 crore.

Shah said, "Today I can say with confidence, NDRF's implementation of NDMA policies on the ground has played a pivotal role in positioning India as a global leader in disaster management. India has taken a lead in the entire world in disaster-resilient infrastructure by setting up CDRI," he said.

He said the Modi-led government has worked towards bringing in big changes in approach, methodology and objective in the field of disaster management. Shah said that earlier the approach to disaster was relief-centric, but now the approach is 'rescue-centric' to save people from disaster.

This 360-degree change in approach of disaster management has come into implementation after the Modi government came to power in 2014, he said. The working style has changed from reactive to proactive methodology, he said. Now the 'zero casualty' goal is being adopted during disasters, he said, adding that to achieve this goal NDRF, NDMA, and NIDM have worked in coordination.

The Union Home Minister said in such a short span of time, NDRF has established itself as a credible organisation not only within India but also globally, he said. Shah said in the last six years being the Home Minister, he made field visits during many disasters and after noticing NDRF personnel, people express confidence that they are now safe.

He recalled earlier in a cyclone strike in Odisha, 10,000 people lost their lives and now in the last two years, two cyclones struck, but we achieved the goal of zero casualty. Shah noted that the NDRF's efforts in countries such as Nepal, Indonesia, Turkey, Myanmar, Vietnam, and others have been widely recognised and appreciated by their respective heads of state.

The Narendra Modi government allocated Rs 61,000 crore in 14th Finance Commission towards disaster management as against Rs 12,500 crore in 12th Finance Commission, he said.

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, India established the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), and today, 48 countries are working under the leadership of CDRI as its members.