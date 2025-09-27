India introduced chess to world: Pemmasani

Guntur: Chess develops strategic thinking, discipline, and decision-making ability. It teaches humility and respect even in defeat. “It was our nation that introduced this game to the world,” said Dr Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications. The 62nd National Chess Championship was inaugurated at Vignan’s University, Vadlamudi, Chebrolu mandal in Guntur district on Friday under the auspices of the Andhra Chess Association, a unit of the All India Chess Federation, with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of AP.

He graced the tournament and made the inaugural move along with Grandmaster MR Lalit Babu for the day. Speaking on the occasion, he noted that chess is now played by people across the world.