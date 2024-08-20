  • Menu
India Post GDS Results: Over 2,300 Selected Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

India Post GDS Results: Over 2,300 Selected Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Highlights

The long-awaited results for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment in the postal department are finally here, providing much-needed relief to candidates who applied for the 44,228 vacancies in various postal circles. The Department of Postal has released the first list of selected candidates for these positions, with Andhra Pradesh accounting for 1,355 posts and Telangana for 981.

Candidates, who were required to possess a minimum of a 10th class qualification, were selected purely on merit based on their class 10 marks, eliminating the need for any written examinations. The selection process emphasized a computer-generated system that considered both the candidates' scores and the applicable reservation rules.

The details of the shortlisted candidates have been made available on the official website of the postal department. Those who have been selected will need to attend document verification at their respective offices by September 3.

The positions available include roles as Branch Postmasters and Assistant Postmasters, with successful candidates looking forward to contributing to the efficiency and service of the postal department in their respective regions.

