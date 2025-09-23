India set to join global quantum computing club

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh is preparing to establish “Quantum Valley” in Amaravati, on the lines of the Silicon Valley in the US, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu declared on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) here, themed ‘Viksit Bharat, Civil Services and Digital Transformation’.

Naidu said the Quantum Valley initiative is being developed with support from the Government of India in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T. “With accelerated efforts, by January we (India) are going to join global quantum computing club,” he said, adding that only six to seven countries have quantum computing capabilities now.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is creating a mechanism for building quantum computers. “In two years, India will not only meet domestic competition but also emerge as an exporter,” he stated.

Calling the future data-driven, Naidu said the State is committed to ensuring that governance becomes real-time, seamless, and citizen-centric. “Technology must act as a bridge to dignity, growth, and improved living standards, not as a barrier,” he reasoned.

Organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the conference has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians to share innovative e-Governance practices and explore sustainable digital service delivery.

Naidu announced that the State’s Sanjeevani Project, designed to cut healthcare costs and improve living standards, will soon be replicated nationwide. He underlined the success of Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance, which provides 751 services directly to citizens. The Chief Minister stressed that the next decade would be crucial with advanced technologies reshaping governance models. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “understanding the power of technology and being the right person at the right place at the right time.”

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, DARPG Secretary V. Srinivas, Joint Secretary Sarita Chauhan, ITE & C Department Special Chief Secretary K. Bhaskar, and Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat were among those present.