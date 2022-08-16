  • Menu
India, symbol for unity in diversity: Damacharla

TDP State vice- president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, party leaders and activists taking out a motorcycle rally in Ongole on Monday
TDP State vice- president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, party leaders and activists taking out a motorcycle rally in Ongole on Monday

The nation got freedom only because of the sacrifices of hundreds of people, stated Ongole former MLA and TDP State vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, celebrating 76th Independence Day at party district office here on Monday.

Large number of TDP workers and leaders from various places took out a motorcycle rally with tricolours from mini stadium to the district party office. Janardhana Rao flagged off the rally and rode the bike along with the party workers raising slogans hailing the mother land. Speaking on the occasion, Damacharla said that the world respects India because of the unity of the people in diversity. He said that the constitution of the country is supreme and advised the public to obey it.

