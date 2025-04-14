India unveils 'laser weapon' to shoot down aerial targets

Kurnool: In a landmark demonstration of next-gen military capability, India has successfully tested a 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon system capable of shooting down fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarm drones.

With this breakthrough, India joins a select group of global powers—including the United States, China, and Russia—that have demonstrated the use of directed-energy weapons (DEWs) in real-world scenarios.

The indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging the fixed wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae, according to DRDO sources.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system is now ready for production and deployment across multiple military platforms. The lightning speed of engagement, accompanied by the precision of the strike within a few seconds, makes it one of the most potent counter-drone systems. This weapon system was developed by DRDO’s Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad.

Speaking to media, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat termed the success “just the beginning” and revealed ambitious plans for more futuristic technologies.

“As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system...,” he stated. He also revealed that DRDO is working on other high-energy systems. “We are also working on other high-energy systems like high-energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse... What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies...There are many projects moving towards maturity—VSHORAD, MPATGM, LCA Mark II... In the next six months to one year, you will see many of our systems getting inducted,” he said.