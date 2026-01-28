Govt has recognised Ikat tradition: Sarat

Bhubaneswar: RenownedIk at weaver and innovator Sarat Kumar Patra on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Union and the State governments for nominating him for the prestigious Padma Shri award. Patra said, “This is very good news for me. First, I want to pay my obeisance to Lord Jagannath. As the government has recognised the Ikat tradition and selected me for the Padma Shri award, I express my gratitude to the Odisha government, the Union government, and our MP, Bhartruhari Mahtab.”

Following the announcement, congratulatory messages and warm wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for Patra, who has brought pride to the State. A distinguished Bandha Kala artisan from Tigiria area of Cuttack district, Patra has created a unique identity through his exceptional handloom craftsmanship. He is widely known for producing a variety of handwoven products, including sarees, garments, dhotis, and scarves, earning recognition across different sections of society.

Born into a traditional handloom weavers’ family, Patra’s singular contribution to the art form, being honoured with the Padma Shri award, is a matter of pride for the entire State. The announcement of his name for this prestigious award has taken Maniabandha handloom art to greater heights.

Among his many remarkable creations, his finest masterpiece is the depiction of the entire Geeta Govinda on a 52-metre-long fabric using the Bandha Kala technique. The extraordinary work took seven years to complete and was created using natural colours prepared from roots and herbs. This masterpiece is currently housed at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi.