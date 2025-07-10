Indian Navy signs contract with BEL for NMDA project

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to strengthen maritime and coastal security, the Indian Navy signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru for the implementation of National Maritime Domain Awareness (NMDA) project.

The contract was signed in the presence of Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, and Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of BEL.

Entailing upgradation of the existing National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network to NMDA Network along with incorporation of AI-enabled software, the project will bring in an integrated approach to data collation, analysis and information sharing among various maritime stakeholders.

As part of the project, the existing Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) at Gurugram, nodal centre of NC3I Network, will also be upgraded into a multi-agency

The project will be executed on a ‘turnkey basis’ and will be administered by the Indian Navy.