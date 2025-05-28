Indian standards gaining global recognition, says Min Manohar

New Delhi: Indian standards are increasingly becoming global benchmarks, stated Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar. He made these remarks while attending the 9th Governing Council meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) here on Tuesday, chaired by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Minister Manohar highlighted the remarkable growth in India’s standardization efforts. “In 2014-15, India had only 2,000 standards. By 2025, this number has surged to an impressive 23,000,” he noted. The current government’s ambitious goal is to further expand the number of standards to 55,000. He underscored BIS’s crucial role in fostering a quality infrastructure across the nation. Notably, 95 percent of the standards developed by India are recognised as harmonised, aligning with international benchmarks. This harmonisation is a key factor in Indian standards gaining global acceptance.

The minister also touched upon significant progress in hallmarking, particularly for gold. Currently, gold hallmarking is implemented in 371 districts across the country. The government aims at establishing hallmarking centers in every district as part of its nationwide expansion plan.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, during the meeting, announced that bullion hallmarking would be launched soon. He also indicated that a policy decision regarding hallmarking for silver jewelry is pending and a formal announcement would be made shortly.

Minister Manohar reiterated that BIS plays a vital role in upholding standards, controlling quality, and safeguarding consumer rights in India, reflecting its comprehensive commitment to quality and justice.