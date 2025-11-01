  • Menu
Indira Gandhi remembered
Kurnool: District Congress Committee observed 41st death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi and birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the party office here on Friday.

Kurnool: District Congress Committee observed 41st death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi and birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the party office here on Friday. Led by former MLC, ex-DCC president, and AICC member M Sudhakar Babu, leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of both the leaders.

Sudhakar Babu praised Indira Gandhi’s progressive policies illuminating the poor’s lives, bringing prosperity through Garibi Hatao, bank nationalisation, privy purse abolition, and untouchability eradication, strengthening socio-economic foundations. He criticised the Union government for failing to control crimes, privatising public enterprises built under her, and pushing the poor into darkness, contrasting her inclusive vision.

On Patel, he highlighted his decisive unification of over 500 princely states, earning ‘Iron Man’ title; his birthday is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Leaders including Kodumur Coordinator Anantha Ratnam Madiga, SC Cell Chairman NC Bazaaranna, Minority Cell Chairman Sheikh Khaja Hussain, OBC Cell Chairman DV Sambasivudu, Kisan Congress Chairman A Suryaprakash Reddy, former Market Yard Vice-Chairman K Raghavendra Reddy, INTUC city president R Pratap, mandal president B Haimavathi, and others participated.

