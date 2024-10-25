  • Menu
Indiscriminate sand mining goes on at Dusi reach

Mining and shifting are going at the reach round-the-clock in the name of domestic use, though officials say permissions were not given for excavation

Srikakulam: Sand mafia is reportedly indiscriminately excavating sand in the name of domestic use and selling it at high prices in some parts of district. It is alleged that vested interests are misusing of free sand policy at Dusi reach in Nagavali river in Amadalavalasa mandal. In fact, no permission was given to the sand mining at Dusi reach but locally influential political leaders and their followers are digging and shifting the sand through tractors and heavy lorries round-the-clock for the last several days.

These vehicles are posing threat to road safety and are also causing disturbance to the residents of the nearby villages. Movement of these sand laden vehicles has been recorded even in CC TV cameras at important road junctions but officials concerned kept quiet due to alleged pressure from local ruling party leaders.

Residents of Dusi and its surrounding villages are strongly opposing the sand mining and shifting on the grounds that it is leading to erosion of the Nagavali river bunds. “We did not permit sand mining in the Nagavali river at Dusi reach and locals are also opposed to mining activity here,” deputy director (DD) for mines and geology C MohanRao told The Hans India.

