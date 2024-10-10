Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi

The Devi Sharannavaratri festivities are in full swing at Indrakiladri, where devotees are flocking to participate in the grand celebrations honouring Goddess Durga. On Thursday, the goddess appeared in her divine adornment Durga Devi, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of worshipers who expressed their devotion through prayers and rituals.

Goddess Durga, revered as the Shaktiswarupa, is known for vanquishing the demon Durga and is seen as a beacon of protection against all evils. Regarded as the embodiment of powerful nature, she is believed to dispel the sufferings of her devotees and alleviate planetary afflictions.

As part of the rituals, devotees are encouraged to worship the goddess clad in red garments and to offer red flowers and Akshatas (sacred grains). Spiritual recitations, including the mantra "Om Dum Durgayi Namah," the Durgasukta, and the Lalitha Ashtottaram, are being chanted to invoke the goddess’s blessings.