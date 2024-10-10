Live
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
- First ask BJP chief to quit: Minister Kharge
Just In
Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
The Devi Sharannavaratri festivities are in full swing at Indrakiladri, where devotees are flocking to participate in the grand celebrations honouring Goddess Durga.
The Devi Sharannavaratri festivities are in full swing at Indrakiladri, where devotees are flocking to participate in the grand celebrations honouring Goddess Durga. On Thursday, the goddess appeared in her divine adornment Durga Devi, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of worshipers who expressed their devotion through prayers and rituals.
Goddess Durga, revered as the Shaktiswarupa, is known for vanquishing the demon Durga and is seen as a beacon of protection against all evils. Regarded as the embodiment of powerful nature, she is believed to dispel the sufferings of her devotees and alleviate planetary afflictions.
As part of the rituals, devotees are encouraged to worship the goddess clad in red garments and to offer red flowers and Akshatas (sacred grains). Spiritual recitations, including the mantra "Om Dum Durgayi Namah," the Durgasukta, and the Lalitha Ashtottaram, are being chanted to invoke the goddess’s blessings.