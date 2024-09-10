Indus Towers distributes 1000 relief kits to flood-affected communities in Andhra Pradesh

Indus Towers, one of India's leading telecom infrastructure providers, continues its commitment to supporting communities affected by natural disasters. In collaboration with local authorities, Indus Towers has distributed 1000 relief kits to flood-affected residents/ families in the Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh over two days.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Rural development and Communications, Government of India and Shri Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, MLA, Ponnuru constituency, Andhra Pradesh were present to oversee the distribution of 400 kits today at Sundaraiah Colony, Peddakakani, Guntur district. These residents have recently returned home from flood relief shelters. Considering that each relief kit contained essential items including sarees, towels, bedsheets, and dhotis, providing much-needed support to the affected families. A dedicated team of over 40 volunteers, including Indus Towers employees and partner volunteers, facilitated the distribution process.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Rural development and Communications, Government of India, said, “I take this opportunity to thank State Govt under the leadership of Sh Chandrababu Naidu and MLA Dhulipalla Garu committed to extend all possible support to the farmers & people affected in these floods. At the same time, I thank Indus Towers Ltd and their employees led by Sh Dilip Kumar Ganta (Circle CEO of AP) for volunteering and supporting flood relief works in the state. Indus Towers is the largest Tower company in India and we wish they construct more towers.”









“Telecommunication is very critical to extend relief activities during flood times and I am glad that Indus Towers Ltd is doing great service with their telecommunication services across the country.” He added.



Shri Vasanta Krishna Prasad MLA of Mylavaram constituency, Vijayawada is expected to be oversee the distribution of 600 relief kits to residents of Gollapudi, Bhavani Puram, and One Town areas of Vijayawada City tomorrow.

Tejinder Kalra, Chief Operating Officer, Indus Towers said, "Our hearts are with those affected by the current flood situation in Andhra Pradesh. Indus Towers is working alongside local authorities and partners to ensure the distribution of essential supplies and aid in the recovery process. In the aftermath of these floods, restoring connectivity is crucial for the affected communities and Indus Towers is committed to restore telecom sites in quick time for our customers thereby enabling residents to stay connected with their loved ones and access vital information."

Dilip Ganta, Circle CEO, Andhra Pradesh Circle, Indus Towers said, “We understand the impact of the floods and are committed to providing immediate relief and support. Our team is dedicated to support the communities with distribution of essential supplies. We will continue to assist the affected areas in their recovery efforts."