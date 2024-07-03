Industrialists Show Keen Interest in Investing in Andhra Pradesh, Says Minister TG Bharat

Kurnool: The minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharat has stated that several industrialists are showing keen interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh state. In a press release on Tuesday Bharat has said that the Vermeiren India Rehab Pvt Ltd in Sri City has come forward to expand its business in Andhra Pradesh state.

With regard to the investments the company delegates have met the Minister at APIIC main office in Amaravathi. The company is interested to invest Rs.100 crore investment for expansion of its business.

The company is is famous in manufacturing in medical equipments. The company is likely to start the manufacturing business in Sri City, stated the Minister for Industries. Having great belief on the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu industrialists are thronging the state to invest on a larger scale.

Vermeiren India Rehab Pvt Ltd Managing director Syed Riyaz Khadri met the Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing.