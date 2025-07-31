‘Industry Meet’ to boost MSME standardisation, quality

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi emphasised the immense potential for MSME development in the district, highlighting the crucial role of Bureau of Indian Standards in improving export competitiveness and ensuring global acceptance of Indian products.

She inaugurated an ‘Industry Meet’ organised by the BIS Vijayawada Branch, aimed at raising awareness among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) about the importance of standardisation and quality practices, here on Wednesday. The event was held in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Department of Industries and the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises India (FSME India).

Collector Vetri Selvi lauded BIS’s consistent efforts in advancing quality and standardisation across the country. Director of BIS Prem Sajani Patnala elaborated on BIS activities, informing attendees about the over 23,000 Indian Standards and the promotion of quality certification. She detailed the benefits of adopting these standards for MSMEs and briefed participants on BIS’s Management System Certification schemes.

Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar appreciated BIS’s outreach initiatives for MSMEs in Eluru, recognising the region’s strong industrial growth potential.

D Subramanyeswara Rao, District Industries Officer, Eluru, spoke on how Indian Standards enable global competitiveness and commended BIS’s support in facilitating product certification for MSMEs. He also discussed relevant government subsidies and schemes designed to ease the certification process, emphasising how both voluntary and mandatory BIS certifications enhance consumer confidence and product quality.

FSME India national president APK Reddy praised BIS efforts, including hallmarking, and initiatives like Standards Clubs, which bring standardisation awareness to students.

A comprehensive technical presentation was delivered by Durgum Vivek Vardhan Reddy, Scientist-C and Deputy Director, BIS Vijayawada. His session covered a wide array of topics, including Indian Standards, Quality Control Orders (QCOs), usage of the BIS CARE App, product certification procedures, testing methodologies, and laboratory capabilities. He also explained the Foreign Manufacturers Certification Scheme (FMCS), which regulates imported goods.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where participants provided valuable feedback. The event saw the participation of over 230 stakeholders, including industry officials from departments such as fire services, electricity, and skill development, as well as other government bodies. The meet served as an effective platform for dialogue and reinforced BIS’s continued commitment to quality assurance, safety, and MSME empowerment.