Inflow to Krishna river increases at Prakasam barrage, first danger warning in place

In light of heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, authorities have issued a first danger warning for the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as flood flow in the Krishna River continues to rise. NTR District Collector Lakshmi reported that an influx of 405,790 cusecs of water has currently reached the barrage, prompting the opening of 66 gates to manage the excess water.

Residents of low-lying areas are being urged to stay vigilant, with officials establishing 33 emergency rehabilitation centres throughout the NTR district for those in need of safe shelter. In addition, individuals living in hilly regions are reminded to exercise caution, particularly as authorities have identified residences at risk for landslides. Residents are encouraged to relocate to the designated centres if instructed to do so by secretariat staff.

Despite 30 to 40 cm of rainfall recorded in Thiruvur last night, officials have assured that there are no significant issues, even as water levels have risen near Budameri. People are advised to avoid going outdoors during thunderstorms and lightning. Collector Lakshmi emphasised the importance of adhering to official guidelines, stating that public alertness is crucial to ensuring safety.

A special control command centre has been established at the NTR Collectorate to continually monitor the flood situation. Collaborative efforts among officers from various departments are underway to effectively manage the present conditions.