Inflows to Dowleswaram Barrage increase as floods continue in Godavari

Due to heavy rains, the Godavari river continues to be in a spate. With this, the current water level at Dowleswaram has reached 13.70 feet and 12.74 lakh cusecs of water is left downstream with first emergency warning in force. Authorities are likely to issue a second emergency warning as the flood surge continues.



Further, due to the heavy rains in the upper reaches, the Gautami, Vashishta, and Vainateya rivers are flowing with the flood of Godavari due to which Kanakayalanka, Tekishettipalem, Nekbidiyam, Appanapalli kajevelu were submerged. And in the agency area, hill streams and the Sabari river are flowing fiercely blocking the way to Koonavaram, VR Puram, and Etipaka mandals.

Against this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has alerted the authorities of the flooded areas. The authorities are constantly monitoring the flood situation from the state and control room and providing regular information to the village and ward secretariat staff in the flood-affected districts. On the other hand, disaster department officials have warned the people of Godavari basin to be alert.

Meanwhile, the flood continues in the Srisailam reservoir. With this, the authorities raised 9 gates and released the water downstream. The inflow to Srisailam is reported as 3.23 lakh cusecs while the outflow is 3.13 lakh cusecs. The Power generation continues in the right and left hydropower stations.