Infosys officials visit Vizag office

Visakhapatnam: Officials of IT giant Infosys reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and visited their office premises along with YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

The Infosys office premises will be set up in a three-storey building at IT SEZ Hill No. 2. The building has a space of about 65,000 to 70,000 sqft.

YV Subba Reddy and Gudivada Amarnath assured the Infosys officials that the state government would extend support for the operations of the company. Representatives of Infosys informed that the date for the inauguration of the company will be announced soon and the operations in Visakhapatnam to commence shortly.

Vice president, head-global infrastructure,Infosys Niladri Prasad Mishra, assistant vice president Puneet Desai, regional head Kulkarni and other officials Jayachandran and Venkatesh were present.