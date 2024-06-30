Infrastructure development takes precedence in city

Visakhapatnam : With Visakhapatnam all set to become the financial hub of Andhra Pradesh, the authorities concerned are according top priority to infrastructure development, especially, after the alliance government came to power.

In connection with it, a number of road expansion works are in progress. While some of them are getting readied soon, others are in different stages of completion. One of the most congested stretches from Jagadamba junction to the Old Post Office is getting revamped. The entire stretch extending up to 2.4-km will be given a facelift.

In addition, the focus is on redeveloping the Giri Pradakshina route that witnesses a massive participation of devotees every year. This particular route will be redeveloped with the support of Visakhapatnam Port Authority under its corporate social responsibility initiative to the tune of Rs 28 crore.

Similarly, a decade-long pending BRTS road project at Simhachalam is in progress. The second corridor of the BRTS project taken up from Gopalapatnam petrol bunk to Bhaji junction is picking up pace.

The connecting road work from Fairfield by Marriot to Madhavadhara has commenced. Besides, several traffic bottlenecks have been identified across the city and measures are considered to ease them at the earliest.

Apart from infrastructure development, the district administration is also focusing on park development in every ward. In line with it, over 145 parks are in different stages of completion.

As a part of beautification works, major circles across the city are getting developed in an appealing manner. Besides, 20 bus bays are made available in the city that fall under the GVMC limits.