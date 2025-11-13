Innovation takes centre stage at MSME summit in SVU

Tirupati: The RINSING MSME Summit, organised under the aegis of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), was held with the collaboration of RUSA, DRDA, and the Start-up & MSME Advisory Forum. The event brought together MSME entrepreneurs, students, and innovators, celebrating innovation as the driving force behind enterprise and development.

Addressing the gathering, RTIH CEO Vijay Marturu said the Hub would extend full support to all innovators working in MSME sector. DRDA project director T Sobhan Babu urged women entrepreneurs to utilise the opportunities provided by government schemes.

Start-up & MSME Forum Chairman RS Rami Reddy underlined that the State government’s P4 concept—bringing together people, officials, and start-ups—can play a major role in national development through collaboration. RUSA CEO Vamsi Krishna assured complete support for student innovators with promising ideas, while SIDBI AGM Kamesh offered valuable insights on banking and financial support. District resource person Prasad highlighted the importance of awareness about subsidy schemes and MSME loans for small businesses to grow into larger enterprises. During the interactive session, entrepreneurs shared their challenges, and officials provided guidance and practical solutions.