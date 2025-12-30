Dy.CM Pawan Kalyan launches Major development works in Konaseema

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has prioritised the development of the Konaseema region, recently laying the foundation stone for desilting and embankment strengthening works at the Kesanapalli cyclone centre. These projects will address long-standing drainage issues affecting farmers in the Rajolu constituency.

During a virtual event, Kalyan announced the initiation of desilting along an eight-kilometre stretch of the Shankar Guptam main drainage canal and embankment reinforcements over 14.5 kilometres, highlighting the urgent need for solutions that have distressed local agricultural communities for the past five years.

noted that the long-standing drainage difficulties were brought to light on the day of Subrahmanya Shashti, and permanent solutions were launched on Mukkoti Ekadashi after extensive discussions with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav. Kalyan revealed that ₹20.62 crore has been allocated for these initiatives, emphasising the urgency for action that resulted in funding approval within just 34 days.

Farmers have suffered losses of paddy and coconut trees due to problems with the canal, prompting Kalyan's commitment to protective measures for the affected crops. Additionally, he announced plans to modernise crop and drainage canals within the undivided East Godavari district, with an investment of ₹4,000 crore.

Kalyan also expressed intentions to engage with the central government regarding the establishment of a Coconut Board in the Konaseema area, further supporting local agricultural development.