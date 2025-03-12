INS Imphal to take part in Mauritius National Day Celebrations 2025

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ship Imphal makes her maiden port call at Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius. The ship will participate in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations on March 12.

The ship will field a marching contingent, naval band and helicopter for the fly-past at the National Day Parade at Champs de Mars. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the celebrations.

Commissioned in December 2023, Imphal is the third of the four Project 15B (Visakhapatnam class) indigenous destroyers. Equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors and machinery, she ranks among the largest and most technologically advanced warships in the world.

During her stay at Port Louis from March 10 to 14, the ship is planned to participate in several training and cultural exchanges, including cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures and community outreach activities.

These activities aim to strengthen bilateral ties and maritime security cooperation between the two countries. A joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and exercise with MCGS ships has also been planned.

The deployment of the latest Indian warship and aircraft at the Mauritius National Day celebrations also underscores India’s deep commitment to promoting a safe, secure and stable Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in partnership with island nations, particularly Mauritius, with which it shares strong historical, political, and economic, security and socio-cultural connections.