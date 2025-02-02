Insightful sessions on innovations in rehab & assistive devices

Visakhapatnam : Over 800 orthotics and prosthetics professionals, researchers, and manufacturers from across 28 states took part in the inaugural of ‘OPAI MIDCON 2025’.

Organised in collaboration with the Orthotics and Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI), the conference was centred on advanced discussions on the latest innovations, materials and technological breakthroughs in the field of rehabilitation and assistive devices.

Featuring extensive scientific sessions, including 93 paper presentations, 79 poster presentations and an exhibition with 34 stalls displaying cutting-edge prosthetics, orthotics, and assistive devices, the two-day event includes a team of dignitaries, including Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and Founder CEO of AMTZ, Vikas Trivedi, member secretary of the Rehabilitation Council of India, M.C. Das, national president of OPAI, among others.

Addressing the gathering, MC Das underscored the significance of the event, calling it a unique platform to drive progress in the prosthetics and orthotics sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Sharma highlighted AMTZ’s role in pushing the boundaries of medical technology. “From masks to MRI machines, and beyond medical technology, AMTZ is the only facility that manufactures everything. We have established an artificial limb centre to innovate and provide prosthetics and orthotics for persons with disabilities,” he mentioned.

The two-day conference focuses on insightful sessions, covering advancements in orthotics and prosthetics and discussions on emerging technologies and key policy dialogues aimed at strengthening the rehabilitation sector in India.