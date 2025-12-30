Bernie Sanders Challenges Tech Titans: Who Pays People When AI Takes Their Jobs?

As artificial intelligence and robotics rapidly reshape the global workforce, US Senator Bernie Sanders has reignited a critical debate: if machines do the work, how will humans survive? Addressing tech billionaires and AI backers such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, Sanders is warning that unchecked automation could create a future of immense corporate wealth alongside widespread human displacement.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the Vermont senator questioned the lack of preparedness among policymakers for the disruption AI may unleash. His concern goes beyond technology itself and focuses squarely on people—millions of workers who could lose jobs across industries ranging from logistics and manufacturing to customer service and software.

“Why would corporations like Amazon replace workers with robots? Pretty simple,” Sanders wrote. “Robots don’t need a wage, health care, time off, sick leave, Social Security, Medicare or unemployment benefits. Maybe it’s time to tax robots and use the revenue generated to help working families.”





Sanders argues that automation is not being driven by public good but by corporate profit. Machines reduce labour costs, eliminate benefits, and boost efficiency—making them highly attractive to companies, but potentially devastating for workers. Without strong policy intervention, he fears this trend could leave millions without jobs and, more critically, without income.

Speaking earlier on CNN’s State of the Union, Sanders pointed to warnings already issued by the very tech leaders investing billions in AI. Referring to Elon Musk, he noted that the Tesla and SpaceX chief has suggested that “AI and robots will replace all jobs” and that work may one day become optional. Sanders also cited Bill Gates, who has said that within the next decade, AI could do most tasks and humans may no longer be needed “for most things”.

These predictions, Sanders says, raise urgent questions that remain unanswered. “If there are no jobs and humans won’t be needed for most things, how do people get an income to feed their families, get healthcare, or pay the rent?” he asked. He added that there has “not been one serious word of discussion in Congress about that reality”.

The senator warned that large-scale job losses due to automation could result in millions having “no income at all”. He criticised US lawmakers for failing to engage in meaningful debate, even as AI systems become deeply embedded in everyday economic activity.

Sanders has described AI as “the most consequential technology in the history of humanity”, acknowledging its power to transform societies and economies. However, he argues that those driving this transformation—figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Peter Thiel—are largely unconcerned about the fate of displaced workers. “They’re doing it to get richer and even more powerful,” Sanders said.

As AI continues to advance at breakneck speed, Sanders’ call to tax robots has once again brought the human cost of automation into sharp focus—posing a question governments around the world may soon be forced to answer.