Install solar rooftop systems, people urged

Raptadu: MLA Paritala Sunitha and TDP leader Paritala Sriram have urged the people of Chennekothapalli, Ramagiri and Kanaganapalli mandals to take the lead in installing solar rooftop systems on their homes, setting an example for the rest of the state.

The awareness event on the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ and solar rooftop construction was held at Nagasamudram Gate in Chennekothapalli mandal. The event was organised by the Electricity Department at the ADE office, with participation from Sriram, SE Sampath Kumar, solar company representatives, bank officials, TDP leaders and the public. A demonstration was set up to showcase how solar rooftops work, their costs, government subsidies, bank loans and the resulting benefits. Speaking on the occasion, Paritala Sriram said he was proud that the initiative was starting from the Raptadu constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district. He explained that while solar panels were once limited to agricultural projects, now every household can generate its own electricity and even sell surplus power to the government, significantly reducing electricity bills.

He praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging such advanced technology, saying the CM not only delivers political speeches but also acts like a responsible head of the family, guiding people toward practical, beneficial solutions. MLA Paritala Sunitha emphasised that the initiative would begin in their constituency, and they were committed to leading any programme that benefits the public. She recalled how rising electricity bills once made even small lighting a concern for the poor. The PM Surya Ghar scheme addresses this by allowing rooftop solar installations, offering up to Rs 60,000 in subsidies, with full coverage for SC/ST households and an additional Rs 20,000 subsidy for BCs from the State government.