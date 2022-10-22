  • Menu
Installation of smart meters subject to judicial preview

Tirupati: AP Southern Region Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director K Santosh Rao said that before inviting tenders for the installation of smart meters in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts, relevant documents of the proposals have been sent for judicial preview. In a statement here, he said as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) introduced by the Central government, the

necessary process to replace the old meters of 33KV, 11V feeders, distribution transformers and all government offices with smart meters was going on in the jurisdiction of APSPDCL through the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) and these will be set up under CAPEX & OPEX (TOTEX) mode. He informed that these documents have been sent for judicial preview so that suggestions and objections can be received from public/consumers for transparency in the works related to smart meter and added these documents were also placed on the official website of Judicial Commission www.judicial review.ap.gov.in.

He urged the public/consumers to submit their suggestions and objections by 5 pm on November 1 in the judicial commission's website.

