Institutional rankings key in getting funding: SPMVV VC

Tirupati: The two-day national workshop titled ‘NIRF India Rankings 2025: Key Changes and Implications’ was launched at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) initiative. The event, designed to guide educational institutions on the latest ranking methodologies, saw active participation from distinguished academicians and administrative lead-ers.

In her inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma highlighted the increasing importance of rankings, not just as indicators of institutional excellence, but as essential tools for accessing significant funding opportunities.

The workshop comes in the context of broader educational reforms under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and initiatives led by the Anusandhan National Research Foun-dation. The Government of India has actively promoted funding for all educational institutions and SPMVV has been identified as a key spoke institution in this effort. No-tably, SPMVV has partnered with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and jointly submitted a project proposal worth Rs 100 crore.

The State government has set an ambitious target for SPMVV to achieve a rank within the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by 2027. This ob-jective underscores the institution’s commitment to en-hancing its academic and research profile.

In his keynote address Prof M Rajasekhara Babu from VIT, Vellore, delved into the evolving criteria of ranking meth-odologies and discussed their implications for institutions that aim to excel in both teaching and research.

The inaugural session was also attended by Registrar Prof N Rajani, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Pro-ject Coordinator for PM-USHA, Prof C Vani and Dean of the School of Sciences Prof P Sujathamma. It was convened by Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Prof T Tripura Sundari and Director of Ranking Prof P Ven-kata Krishna.