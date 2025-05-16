Integral Trading sets record with 28,353 MT limestone discharge

Visakhapatnam: Integral Trading and Logistics achieved a significant milestone in port operations by completing a record limestone discharge of 28,353 MT on account of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

The two-day operation was carried out from vessel MV Vishva Diksha at WQ-3 berth, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, marking the fastest-ever limestone discharge recorded at the port.

Terming it as a new benchmark in the limestone discharge at Visakhapatnam Port, managing director of Integral Trading and Logistics Rajesh Grandhi said, “The milestone is a testament to our commitment towards operational excellence, seamless coordination and our collaborative approach. We are proud to have played a role in enhancing the efficiency standards at Visakhapatnam Port.” The achievement was made possible with the collaborative effort of the traffic department of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, SAIL and other stakeholders, he informed, thanking them for their unwavering support to the company.

With over two decades of experience in allied shipping services, including clearing and forwarding, steamer agency, cargo handling, freight forwarding, and transportation, Integral Trading and Logistics continues to handle an average of 2 MMT per annum, further reinforcing its leadership in port logistics operations.