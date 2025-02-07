Integration of chemistry with AI promises better future

Vijayawada: The Department of Chemistry at Andhra Loyola College organised Chem Cognizance-2025, an academic event designed to foster scientific curiosity and innovation among students. As many as 150 students from across various colleges participated in the competitions.

Principal of Sri Durgamalleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala Dr S Kalpana who was the chief guest underscored the significance of chemistry in diverse fields. She emphasised that the integration of chemistry with computer science and artificial intelligence holds immense potential for shaping a promising future for students.

Students showcase their skills and knowledge in essay writing, organic compound analysis, rapid titration, drawing, cartoon illustration, quiz, best out of waste, and a brainstorming session. Winners were awarded for their outstanding performances.

Rector Fr Dr PR John, Vice-principal Fr Dr Prabhu Das, Fr Kiran Kumar, Head of the Chemistry Department Dr K Rayapa Reddy and other faculty members encouraged students to pursue excellence in the field of chemistry.