Intensify raids on ID liquor manufacturing points: SEB

Tirupati : Special Enforcement Bureau Director Avula Ramesh Reddy wanted the police and excise personnel to intensify their raids on liquor manufacturing points and ganja selling centres in the district.

Holding district wise review meeting on preventing the manufacturing, supply and sales of ID liquor, ganja and banned tobacco products at Police Guest House here on Saturday, Ramesh Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of both police and excise personnel over their steps in preventing ID liquor and ganja supply and sales and suggested them to intensify their raids on manufacturing points.

He also wanted them to collect information through sources about arrack brewing points and ganja selling places in the district which helps in eradicating liquor and ganja menace permanently. He also suggested them to conduct raids with the coordination of two departments. SP P Parameswar Reddy, Additional SP E Supraja and Additional SP for Excise Swathi instructed the personnel to conduct awareness meetings in the rural areas frequently on the adverse consequences of selling and consuming ID liquor and ganja.

They lamented that many youths were spoiling their career by addicting to ganja and liquor and also distressing their parents.

DSPs from police and SEB department were present.