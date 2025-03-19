Inter-district gang nabbed; booty worth Rs 35L recovered

Chittoor: Puthalapattu police have arrested a five-member inter-district gang involved in a series of gold chain snatchings, two-wheeler thefts and burglaries in temples and houses.

The police recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, including 316 grams of gold jewellery, 3.15 kg of silver articles, two motorcycles and a television.

The prime accused, A-1 Galla Hema Chandra (27), has around 60 cases registered against him, with 20 pending warrants. A-2 Kondaraju Suresh (27) has around 27 cases. Both had been booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act in 2022 by the Gajulamandyam Police Station. A-3 Shaik Mastan (24) also has 57 cases against him. The gang has been involved in crimes across Chittoor, Kadapa, Kavali, Kurnool and Badvel.

The breakthrough came after a two-wheeler theft was reported on March 6, 2025, in Puthalapattu. Following a complaint, Inspector Krishna Mohan registered a case, and under the guidance of Chittoor SP VN Manikanta Chandolu and supervision of Chittoor Sub-Division DSP T Sainath, an investigation was launched. Based on gathered intelligence, the police apprehended the gang on March 17, 2025, at P Kothakota old Road in Puthalapattu.

During the operation, Inspector Krishna Mohan and his team successfully seized two stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2,30,000, 316 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 25,28,000, 3.15 kg of silver articles worth Rs.3,50,000, and one LED TV worth Rs. 20,000. The total recovered property amounts to Rs 35,18,000. The arrested individuals, A-4 Poli Varaprasad (20) and A-5 R Sanjay Kumar (23), along with A-1 to A-3 have been remanded in custody.

Commending the Puthalapattu police for their swift action, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu awarded certificates of appreciation to the investigating officers. The arrests mark a significant crackdown on inter-district criminal activities, bringing relief to residents across multiple districts.