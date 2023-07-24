Inter Hotels Cricket Tournament -2023 launched

Visakhapatnam: MLC Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav launched an Inter Hotels Cricket Tournament at Waltair Railway grounds here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, the MLC mentioned that sports are essential for mental and physical fitness. He said despite being constantly busy with day to day tasks, every individual should spend time exercising.

Participating in sports activities on a daily basis along with following healthy food habits helps people maintain their health, he mentioned.

Surya Kala Gas Agency representatives Srinivas Reddy, Karthik, Sandeep Reddy, Prashant and organisers participated in the programme.