Inter results to be released today

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education will release Intermediate first year and second results at 11 am on Saturday. The students can check their result in bie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, results can be accessed by sending a ‘Hi’ message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp 9552300009 to know their results.

The BIE secretary Krithika Shukla released an official statement to this effect on Friday. Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 March completed on March 20. The BIE is releasing the results within a month of completing the IPE-2025 for the convenience of the students. Meanwhile, the BIE started the admission process for the intermediate first year students and classes started for the second year students.