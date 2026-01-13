Inter-state gang of vehicle lifters busted

Nellore: Police have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle thieves on Monday and arrested two of its members and recovered five cars worth Rs 1.2 crore.

The accused were identified as Thupili Siva (36) (A-2) of Bakthavatchala Nagar and Paravasthu Lakshman Kumar (32) (A-3) of Lakkireddypalle village of Atmakur mandal in the district.

Briefing the media here on Monday, SP Ajitha Vejendla said that A-1 (name not disclosed) in this case will steal cars in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana States and sell them after changing the number plates with AP and Telangana registration with the help of A-2 and A-3 in Nellore district.

During vehicle checking at Annamaiah Circle in the city in the early hours of Monday, police found A-2 and A-3 suspicious and took the duo into custody. During interrogation, they confessed of selling stolen cars by changing number plates with AP and Telangana registrations in the city. The SP said special parties have been deployed to nab the A-1 accused.

ASP CH Soujanya, city in-charge DSP M Giridhar Rao and others were present.