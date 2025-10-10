Inter-state thief held, property worth Rs 8 lakh recovered

Bapatla: Police in the Bapatla district arrested a thief who had been conducting daytime burglaries across both Telugu states and recovered stolen valuables worth approximately eight lakh rupees from his possession.

The accused, Kodirekka Vijay Kumar, is a resident of Yadlapadu village in Palnadu district and has an extensive criminal history spanning five years. He had previously been arrested in Telangana in six cases and Andhra Pradesh in two cases. In 2022, he was arrested by the Choutuppal police and later released on bail. He committed further thefts in 2023 and resumed criminal activities in 2025 across the jurisdictions of the Addanki, Santhamaguluru, and Martur police stations in the district. The recovered items include gold jewellery valued at Rs 5.70 lakh, silver jewellery worth Rs 30,000, cash amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh, and a motorcycle valued at Rs 70,000.

District SP B Umamaheswar commended the CCS police team, particularly DSP P Jagadish Naik and CI P Premaiah, for their effective investigation and use of surveillance technology in apprehending the accused.