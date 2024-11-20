Inter State Transfers: AP is waiting for consent of TG says Keshav

Vijayawada: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said that the inter-state transfers between AP and Telangana still going on as per the discussions between both the states.

Replying to a notice given by MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar in Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said that in pursuance of the circulars issued by both the governments calling for willingness of employees who are opting for other state, 1,942 employees of AP conveyed their willingness to go to Telangana and 1,447 employees of Telangana opted to come to AP. The state government asked the Telangana government for its consent for interstate transfers and the reply is awaited.

The minister said based on the request of Telangana to relieve 122 employees, orders were issued on August 8, 2024 and so far, 61 employees have joined in Telangana.

He said as per the decisions of Chief Ministers of both the states, a ministers’ committee and senior officials committee were constituted for resolution of pending bilateral state reorganisation issues between both AP and Telangana.

Replying to a question by MLAs Datla Subba Raju and Aithabathula Ananda Rao on continuation of power tariff subsidy to aqua sector, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that power tariff concession of Rs 1.50 per unit extended to aquaculture farmers with 10 cents located in notified aquaculture developmental zones. He said water tax is levied on aqua farmers and there was no market cess.

To another question on financial assistance to schoolchildren, minister for HRD and education Nara Lokesh said that the state government is formulating a new scheme Talliki Vandanam and detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

Replying to a question by MLA Reddappagari Madhavi on keeping idle the vehicles purchased for SC, ST beneficiaries, minister for social welfare said that an indent was placed in 2018 for supplying vehicles but due to enforcement of model code of conduct these were not supplied to the beneficiaries promptly.

During 2019-24, these equipment was not utilised effectively and most of the equipment is kept idle. The minister said a committee was formed to resolve the issue in YSR district.