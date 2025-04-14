Inter topper Rajyalakshmi felicitated

Vijayawada: Gajula Rajyalakshmi from Nunna, Vijayawada Rural Mandal, NTR district, was felicitated on Sunday for achieving top marks, 984 out of 1000 in the Intermediate examinations. She studied in the government college at Payakapuram and excelled in the first and second year studies. Rajyalakshmi’s journey is inspiring when one considers her background. Her father, Gajula Subba Rao, is an autorickshaw driver who raised his daughter with immense hope and grit, relying entirely on the public education system. Rajyalakshmi joined ZPHS Nunna in the sixth grade and emerged as a top student by Class 10 with 557 out of 600. She came out with flying colours in Intermediate too.

On Sunday, staff of ZPHS Nunna, including Headmaster Vajrala Bhupal Reddy, teachers P Nageswara Rao and Nalini Ram, and alumni representative Naredla Satyanarayareddy, visited Rajyalakshmi’s home to felicitate her. Renowned astrologer Dr Mamillapalli Phanikumar also participated in the celebration.

With guidance from Principal CSSN Reddy and the dedicated faculty at Payakapuram Government Junior College, she aced her intermediate education. She scored 460/470 in her first year and 524/530 in the second year.

Recognising her talent, HRD Minister Lokesh personally interacted with Rajyalakshmi during his visit to the college on January 4, when he launched the mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students.

Rajyalakshmi is currently preparing for the EAMCET 2025 exam, with the aspiration of becoming a software engineer which is a dream she hopes will help lift her family out of poverty. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her father, Gajula Subba Rao who played a vital role in her success by ensuring her safe travel to and from college every day.