Intermediate exams begin smoothly in Tirupati

Tirupati: Intermediate Public Examinations began on a smooth note across Tirupati district on Monday, with officials reporting peaceful conduct and good attendance at most centres.

According to Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) G Raja Sekhar Reddy, a total of 30,217 students appeared for Junior Intermediate Language Paper-1 exam held between 9 am and 12 noon.

The examination was conducted at 84 general and 14 vocational centres across the district.

Out of 31,014 registered candidates, 29,686 belonged to the general stream and 1,328 to vocational courses. However, 797 students — including 693 general and 104 vocational candidates — were absent. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar inspected examination arrangements at Narayana Junior College in Varadaraja Nagar and Sri Venkateswara Junior College.

During the visit, he interacted with chief superintendents and invigilators and reviewed the facilities at the centres.

Officials informed the Collector that CCTV cameras were installed and connected for monitoring, medical teams were stationed on campus, and adequate drinking water, lighting, and security arrangements were in place. He directed staff to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that no malpractice occurred. The Collector also personally reviewed the CCTV monitoring systems at the centres.

Authorities said elaborate arrangements had been made across the district for the smooth conduct of the examinations. APSRTC operated special bus services to help students reach their centres, while first-aid medical teams were deployed at every venue to handle emergencies.

To prevent copying and other irregularities, five sitting squads, four flying squads, and three District Examination Committee members were deployed. Officials added that, for the first time, live streaming with recording facilities was arranged at all examination centres to strengthen monitoring.

Meanwhile, in Chittoor district, police made tight security arrangements for the examinations. Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi, measures were taken to ensure the exams were conducted peacefully without any disruptions. The main objective was to provide a safe and calm atmosphere so that students could write their examinations without fear or anxiety and focus fully on their papers.

This year, officials also introduced modern technology by deploying drone surveillance near examination centres.

The drones were used to monitor surrounding areas, helping authorities quickly detect any copying attempts, suspicious movements, or activities that could disturb law and order, and take immediate action if needed.